Harrisburg University recently received official notification from Middle States Commission on Higher Education that the University’s accreditation status is reaffirmed. That shows that the school “meets the very high standards set by the commission without exception,” Dr. Eric Darr, the university president, said Sunday. “Middle States accreditation is an expression of confidence in our mission and goals, our performance, and our resources.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO