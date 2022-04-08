Axios’ George Moriarty on writing short, pithy headlines

The CEO of YouTube, Susan Wojcicki, has explained the company's controversial decision to remove the dislike button. YouTube is one of the biggest websites out there thanks to its seemingly infinite amount of content. It's a great social media platform filled with entertainment, ways to learn, and much more. For the most part, it has stayed pretty much the same since its inception, but has evolved to become a business opportunity for creators and much more. Nonetheless, the changes that YouTube does make often end up being controversial. In 2021, the platform removed the dislike button from public view. The button still technically exists, but the metrics are only viewable by the creator. This resulted in YouTubers like PewDiePie expressing annoyance over the removal of the dislike button.

