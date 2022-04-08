Axios’ George Moriarty on writing short, pithy headlines

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that specializes in content ratings for children’s programming, is adding kids podcasts to its catalogue of reviews.
Similar to its approach to ratings and reviews of movies, TV shows, books, and games, Common Sense's podcast review library will look at a podcast's appropriateness and value for children up to 17 years old. Categories include educational value, overall quality of the podcast, and an overview of the presence of certain topics that may not be appropriate for children, such as violence, drugs, and alcohol.
