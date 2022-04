UTICA — The city of Utica has announced its plans for this year’s Memorial Day and Independence Day parades, as well as fireworks celebrations. The Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The parade will start on Genesee Street in south Utica – in front of St. Elizabeth Medical Center — and will travel north on Genesee St., turn right onto the Memorial Parkway and end at the Parkway Recreation Center.

UTICA, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO