WEST EDMESTON — Caleb C. Sherwood, 25, passed away on April 5, 2022, at home. He left us far too soon, all our hearts can’t understand or express the loss we feel. Caleb was born February 24, 1997, in Utica. He graduated from West Canada Valley School in 2015 and Cobleskill State University in 2018. While at Cobleskill he interned at Louis J. Gale & Son mill in Waterville, and continued to work there where he recently became a manager.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO