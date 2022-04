Helen Melnick Baynard, 94 years old, of Lake Delta, passed away to be with the Lord on April 3, 2022, in Rockville Centre, N.Y., after a short illness. Helen was born in Floyd on the family farm on June 22, 1927, to Peter (Petro) and Eudukia (Ida) (Dzieworonik) Melnick; Ukrainian immigrants, who came to America in 1911 and 1912 respectively. After graduating from Holland Patent High School, Helen furthered her education by graduating from a secretarial and book-keeping trade school in Syracuse and at Rome Free Academy. Helen enjoyed a long career at Griffiss Air Force Base as an office manager for many colonels in several departments.

