Touring excellent breweries and noshing on pretzels at beer gardens are some of adult life's great pleasures. So is just kicking back at home with a 6-pack and a friend, for that matter. If you live on the East Coast and are looking for a fun day trip — or even just a delicious brew to sip while watching the game — you are fortunate to have a lot to choose from! Turns out that plenty of small craft breweries and big-name brands alike produce top-notch and award-winning beer. Be they IPAs, stouts, or lagers, brewmasters spend their lives trying to concoct the best flavors, all for your discerning palate.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO