Dylan Johnson’s goal with one second left in regulation gave Hunterdon Central, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 17-6 victory over No. 6 Pingry in Basking Ridge. Johnson finished with three goals on the day for Hunterdon Central (3-0), which led 4-1 at halftime. The senior Kean commit now has 10 goals and four assists on the season.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO