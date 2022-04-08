Michelle Willis on Working With David Crosby and Michael McDonald

A Response to David Crosby: Written by Creative Director/Writer/Producer/Musician James Gadon. Scrolling my way down that mid-afternoon Instagram rabbit hole, I came across a posting by American Songwriter Magazine. The headline read, “David Crosby’s Advice to Young Artists: Don’t Become a Musician.” It triggered me, in a way. Even if you understand Crosby’s frustration with how the streamers have made it almost impossible for most songwriters, musicians, and producers to rely on any kind of income, I can’t say I agree with the legend’s message. In fact, I think the opposite. I think young people should pursue music now more than ever. And to clarify, this isn’t coming from a rich musician. I’m writing from the perspective of someone who is currently grinding it out myself. But we need musicians! Real, live human musicians, not stock music made by algorithms and robots. We need musicians, just like we need actors, singers, painters, poets, writers, and dancers. I know a lot of people think there’s an excessive amount of content available these days. And sure, it’s easy for the consumer to become overwhelmed with choice in the digital age, especially when anyone can release a song. But I’d rather see people follow their passions than throw in the towel because it’s difficult to hash out a living as an artist.

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO