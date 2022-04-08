ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Family offers $20K reward in search for Pasco man missing since 2016

By Athina Morris
WFLA
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing man’s family is offering a $20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to his safe return, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

The man, Peiarre Canty, disappeared in October 2016. The sheriff’s office said he suffers from mental disorders that require medication. He may appear confused but is not known to be violent.

“His family is extremely worried for his safety and is desperate to find him,” New Port Richey police spokeswoman Lt. Lauren Letona said.

There have been possible sightings of Canty in both New Port Richey and the Tampa area, between Westshore Plaza, Kennedy Boulevard, Hyde Park, Bayshore Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue.

Canty is described as a 5 feet 11 inches Black male, weighing approximately 130 pounds. He has dark hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his chest of praying hands with rosary beads. He also has a scar on the back of his heels. He usually has a beard or mustache, and his left hand shakes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said he may be among the homeless and asking people for change. He is likely unaware of his surroundings and won’t know how to get home.

Authorities said he could be wearing anything, but was last seen shoeless and shirtless, wearing jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Joe Ioppolo at the New Port Richey Police Department 727-232-8905.

WFLA

WFLA

