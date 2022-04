SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City Council members Tuesday will consider spending $62 million for improving and expanding the Hickory Water Supply during their regular meeting. The Hickory Water Supply wells are located on the Ford ranch south of Melvin, TX. The Hickory Water Supply consists of four major components: wellfield; groundwater storage and pumping; transmission piping; and groundwater treatment using ion exchange technology. The current capacity of the Hickory system is approximately 9,400 acre-feet per year (ac-ft/yr). This project will expand the Hickory system to reliably…

