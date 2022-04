Roger Calvin Carr, 74, formerly of Crookston, MN, passed away April 5, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center of Mayville, ND, early Tuesday morning, April 5, 2022. Roger was born on February 12, 1948, in Moorhead, MN to Chester and Maxine (Trader) Carr. He grew up in the Barnesville, MN area and...