Ohio man wins $446K lottery jackpot
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ashtabula said he has enough money now to finish a house he is building and take his uncle to dinner.
Terrance Carson won $446,970 in the EZPLAY Lucky 20's game.
Carson usually plays KENO but said he saw the jackpot getting bigger on EZPLAY and decided to give it a shot. He won last week.
The winning ticket was purchased at Nave Lounge on West Avenue.
After taxes, Carson will receive $321,818.40.
