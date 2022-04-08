ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula, OH

Ohio man wins $446K lottery jackpot

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aH1F_0f3VZXxh00

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ashtabula said he has enough money now to finish a house he is building and take his uncle to dinner.

Terrance Carson won $446,970 in the EZPLAY Lucky 20’s game.

Local post office hiring

Carson usually plays KENO but said he saw the jackpot getting bigger on EZPLAY and decided to give it a shot. He won last week.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nave Lounge on West Avenue.

After taxes, Carson will receive $321,818.40.

Comments / 21

Travis Lockett
1d ago

it's about time somebody in Ohio wins Ohio anything, at least nobody in California won it this time.

Reply
18
Leftbehind74
1d ago

Good for this dude. Hopefully he deserves it and does good with the money.

Reply
5
WKBN

