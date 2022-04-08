Ohio man wins $446K lottery jackpot

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Ashtabula said he has enough money now to finish a house he is building and take his uncle to dinner.

Terrance Carson won $446,970 in the EZPLAY Lucky 20’s game.

Carson usually plays KENO but said he saw the jackpot getting bigger on EZPLAY and decided to give it a shot. He won last week.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nave Lounge on West Avenue.

After taxes, Carson will receive $321,818.40.

