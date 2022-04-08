ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans’ Bougie Bodega

By Melanie Warner Spencer
myneworleans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a friend suggested a double date to check out the new “modern bodega” The Rabbit’s Foot in the Lower Garden District, my enthusiastic response was, “Ah! I’ve been waiting for this to open! This is just the sort of bougie [sh–] I love.” Those who know me would discern the...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

These Hummingbird Cupcakes Are the Perfect Easter Treat

Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.
FOOD & DRINKS
Austin Chronicle

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

“A great festival experience that can’t be matched.” That’s the judgment of the late, legendary George Wein, who died last September while the New Orleans music festival he helped found remained on pandemic hiatus. Wein, producer of the Newport Jazz Festival, had first been consulted in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
State
New York State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Mashed

How Bananas Foster Really Got Its Name

In the world of popular desserts, you're probably more likely to think of cake, brownies, and pie than bananas. You may consider the popular banana split sundae to be a classic dessert but for most people, that's as far as they're thinking. But there's one underappreciated banana dessert that combines rum, ice cream, and of course, bananas into a sweet, syrupy treat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#New Yorker#Food Drink
The Kitchn

I Worked at a Popular NYC Pasta Restaurant and This Is the Italian Condiment I Swear By (Bonus: it’s on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I was a line cook at Misi, guests would frequently peer into the open kitchen and ask me what my favorite dish is. Time after time, I always found myself responding with the leeks. Leeks, really? But these leeks are special. They’re roasted until tender, slathered in a spicy and bright anchovy vinaigrette, topped with Sicilian pistachios, and finished with a drizzle of a very special ingredient: Italian-imported TuttoCalabria Calabrian Chili Oil. This sumptuous condiment makes any vegetable — even one as simple as leeks — so, so tasty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Reimagines the Classic Carrot Cake — as a Cookie

If there’s one dessert that screams spring, it’s carrot cake. But for many of us, baking an entire cake just to ring in spring just isn’t in the cards. But cookies? Absolutely — and our go-to carrot cake cookies recipe is ripped straight from the pages of Martha Stewart‘s magazine.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Sad Reason Alex Guarnaschelli Doesn't Like Lemon Desserts

"Chopped" judge and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli has to have an open mind and palate to fairly judge the contestants and dishes on multiple Food Network shows, but she still admits that she simply does not like certain ingredients. She told Food Network that, outside of work, you won't find her eating pattypan squash or haggis. The celebrity chef dislikes the cute squash because of its lack of flavor (via Parade), and conversely dislikes haggis for its pungent flavor.
CELEBRITIES
Bon Appétit

I’m a Professional Pastry Chef and Instant Pudding Mix Is My Secret Ingredient

In Cheap Tricks, we’ll help you make the most out of everyday supermarket staples. Today, the magic of instant pudding mix. Only a few years ago, I was a pastry cook working in some fine and fancy New York City restaurants, making things like candied olive dust and liquefied cookies. If you told me then that one day I’d write an ode to a boxed mix, I would have sooner believed a story about a two- (or is it three-?) year pandemic. “A boxed mix?” I would have asked. “Instant what?” I would have blanched. What a fool I was! Today, I stand before you and declare loud and proud: Instant pudding mix, ILYSM. I’ll probably never make another tiramisù without it; it’s the reason an icebox cake I made last summer has a rabid fan base among my friends; and it’s a key player in Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding. My one regret is that instant pudding mix and I didn’t meet sooner!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Kitchn

I Tried 4 Popular Coffee Cake Recipes and the Winner Is Buttery, Cinnamony Perfection

When I was growing up, my mother would often make a coffee cake when we were expecting guests, and anyone with a sweet tooth could simply open up the cake tin and have a piece. It’s the perfect sweet treat to have on hand. It makes a lovely breakfast or brunch dish, or a satisfying evening dessert, and it’s obviously great with coffee and tea any time of the day. Truly a cake for all reasons and seasons.
RECIPES
Food52

The Absolute Best Way to Make an Egg Sandwich

In Absolute Best Tests, Ella Quittner destroys the sanctity of her home kitchen in the name of the truth. She's seared more Porterhouse steaks than she cares to recall, tasted enough stuffing for 10 Thanksgivings, and mashed so many potatoes she may never mash one again. Today, she tackles the egg sandwich.
RECIPES
Chicago Sun-Times

Salmon and shrimp fish cakes are chockfull of seafood

In my eternal search for the perfect fish cake, I find the best way to get the results I crave is to create my own recipe that has all the right elements. My ideal cake is packed with fish, has little filler and is not mushy. It should be crispy yet succulent, salty with a hint of sweetness, and burst with fresh herbs and tiny bits of chile. A cooling, citrusy yogurt sauce spiked with Sriracha is the finishing touch, for deliciously addictive results.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Never Thought Tuna Could Taste So Good Until I Found This Chef-Owned Tinned Fish Brand

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, I was never the biggest fan of tuna fish. There was something about the texture and smell of the mayo-infused tuna my mom made that just didn’t do it for me (sorry, Mom!). I was also a vegetarian for a period of time while I was younger, so it wasn’t until adulthood that I decided to give tuna a chance. More and more sustainably caught tinned fish brands are filling up the grocery aisles (and our Instagram feeds) — and in gourmet flavors, to boot — which definitely piqued my interest. And as a private chef, I really needed to see (er, taste) what all the hype was about. But it happened in a totally unplanned way.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy