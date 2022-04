In what was a pitcher’s duel, the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (28-7, 9-3 SEC) grabbed a late run in the 6th inning to defeat the No. 17 Auburn Tigers (29-8, 7-7 SEC), 4-3 on Saturday at Bogle Park. The win was the ninth straight for Arkansas softball over Auburn and gives the Razorbacks their fourth straight SEC series win to open the conference slate. Tied 3-3 with one out in the inning, sophomoreRylin Hedgecock was called to bat for Valerie Ventura, and did was she was called to. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Hedgecock hit a sacrifice fly to...

