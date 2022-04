BOONE — With a home win against Ashe County on Thursday, April 7, the Watauga Pioneers tennis team completed their sweep of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Coming off an 8-1 demolition of Freedom on the road two days earlier, the Pioneers put their unbeaten record on the line against the Huskies. The two had played in West Jefferson two weeks earlier, where Watauga won 7-2, but the rematch would be even more conclusive.

