Brewers release lineup of events leading up to home opener

The Milwaukee Brewers' home opener festivities kick off on April 13 with the first-ever Brewers Eve Bash at Leff's Lucky Town in Wauwatosa.

The bash will begin at 4 p.m. and will be a rally-style event with giveaways, prizes, Bernie Brewer, the racing sausages, and some Brewers representatives.

According to the Brewers, Leff's has become a popular pre-game destination and is known for its fanatic support of the team.

That night, Milwaukee landmarks will be lit up in blue and yellow, including the Hoan Bridge, City Hall, and the Pabst Theater.

On April 14, the day of the home opener, the Brewers are calling on all fans to "Gear Up" in their favorite Brewers gear and share a photo on social media with #414Crew. Then, at 4:14 p.m., the game will begin at American Family Field.

Also on that day, fans can head to select Chick-fil-A locations and receive a free chicken sandwich. Only one sandwich will be given away per person, and the participating locations are Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Drexel Town Square, Greendale, West Allis, 124th and Capitol, Brookfield Square, Pewaukee, Delafield, and Menomonee Falls.

Finally, on Thursday you can head to a participating USCellular location and get free tickets to future Milwaukee Brewers games. The Brewers organization said it will distribute 414 tickets to the following locations: 2145 Miller Park Way, West Milwaukee; 7836 S. Howell Avenue, Oak Creek; 5670 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale; 5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale.

With the Brewers game falling on Milwaukee Day, there will also be plenty of events and promotions happening around the city that are not Brewers-related. A list of those events is here.

