Arcadia, FL

Two suspects arrested for burglary along with several other charges in Arcadia

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 1 day ago
Two people were arrested for burglary and several other charges.

Deputies got a call of a burglary happening on SE Airport Estates Street in Arcadia on Thursday.

When they arrived at the home according to the report they discovered visible forced entry to the property. Multiple burglary tools, including shoe prints, fingerprints, and the suspect vehicle's side mirror, were located during the investigations. Additionally, drug activity was identified when deputies entered the residence.

Investigators located two suspects, Zachary Davenport and Nicole Williams, who they say was in possession of a firearm, wallets, a purse, drugs, and clothing items.

Both were arrested and charged with the following:

  • Burglary of a dwelling, structure, or conveyance
  • Armed, larceny, grand theft of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon
  • Marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams
  • Drug equipment, possess and/or use.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

