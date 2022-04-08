ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Can Aaron Nola Turn the Phillies' Opening Day Luck Around?

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxfL7_0f3VYBta00

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing baseball since 1883. What did that first day of Philadelphia baseball look like and how have things changed since then?

View the original article to see embedded media.

It was a clear day in Philadelphia. The high that day was 61° Fahrenheit with clear skies, and for the first time, the Philadelphia Phillies took the field.

That day, they played the Providence Grays, a team that existed for only eight seasons late in the nineteenth century before fading into the annals of history and obscurity.

The Phillies lost 4-3 to a Grays team that won almost 60% of their games that year, and featured players with names like Cliff Carrell, Barney Gilligan, and Old Hoss Radbourn. The Phillies, meanwhile, had players called Piggy Ward, Abe Wolstenholme, Blondie Purcell, Charlie Kelly, and Hardie Henderson.

The ballpark was Recreation Field, what was an old Civil War U.S. cavalry encampment. From 1876-79, it became a horse market before Phillies' founder, Al Leach purchased the land and erected a three-section shoddy wooden grandstand.

The Phillies, as they came to be known, joined the National League in 1883 and played four Opening Days at Recreation Park before moving to Philadelphia Baseball Grounds in 1887, better known today as the Baker Bowl.

There, they played for over 51 years. Hall of Famer, Pete Alexander made the most Opening Day starts in the ballpark's history with five, his longest streak coming from 1914-17 before his involvement in World War I pushed him away from the game of baseball.

After Alexander's departure from the club in 1917, the Phillies never again experienced any level of success at Baker Bowl.

Multiple grandstand collapses, the latter occurring in 1927, and the stadium's age forced a Phillies move to Shibe Park stadium mid-season 1938. The following year, the Phillies first full season at Shibe Park, Opening Day was started by Hugh Mulcahy.

Mulcahy is remembered today not for his achievements on the field, but for his rather unfortunate nickname, "Losing Pitcher."

The Phillies did a lot of losing that season, taking a loss in 106 of 152 contests. At that point in their history, losing was less a concern and more a tradition.

But as the decade rolled along and the 40s turned into the 50s, Philadelphia finally began winning, and found a consistent Opening Day starter for the first time since old Pete Alexander.

Robin Roberts started twelve consecutive Opening Days from 1950-61, the Phillies took home the victory in six of those games, but still their record languished below .500 on Opening Days.

From 1965-71, Chris Short started six Opening Days, winning all but one of them. By the time Steve Carlton took over, the Phillies record on Opening Day was 46-41-2.

Carlton started 14 Phillies Opening Days, a team record which will likely never be broken.

Today, Aaron Nola will make his fifth consecutive Opening Day start at age-28. To match Carlton's record, he would have to start every Phillies opener until 2029 and his age-35 season.

The Phillies Opening Day record stands at 65-72-2 for a winning percentage of .474, almost perfectly reflecting the Phillies historical winning percentage of .472.

The Phillies have played 139 seasons of baseball and they've seen more bad times then good. But Opening Day marks a time when every team is even and hope springs eternal.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster Prediction
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?
  10. Castellanos Shows He's Ready to Play in Philadelphia

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
Trentonian

Phillies rookie Bryson Stott has a debut to remember

PHILADELPHIA – Bryson Stott’s heart started racing right about the time his name was announced by Dan Baker and he took his spot down the first-base line at Citizens Bank Park Friday afternoon. It started to slow by the time Chad Pinder chopped a grounder to him to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

McCutchen 1st hit of MLB season, as NL DH, with No. 21 patch

Andrew McCutchen of the Milwaukee Brewers got the first hit of the 2022 Major League Baseball season. As a National League designated hitter. Wearing a Roberto Clemente No. 21 patch, too. New season, new look across the majors on opening day. McCutchen sliced a double in the second inning into...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Schwarber goes deep for Phillies in 9-5 win over Athletics

PHILADELPHIA -- — Rhys Hoksins took an informal poll inside the clubhouse on the popularity of new Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “You guys like the new guy?" Hoskins said. “I like him.”. So did Phillies fans on opening day. And his teammates dig him, too. Schwarber slammed a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Steve Carlton
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies' Mickey Moniak Out 6 Weeks With Broken Right Hand

Spring star Mickey Moniak out 6 weeks with broken right hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The season hasn't even started yet and already the Phillies are sending a player from the opening day roster to the injured list. Outfielder Mickey Moniak suffered a fracture of his right hand...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Phillies' Alec Bohm sitting Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm as a starter for their Sunday game against the Oakland Athletics. Bohm will sit out Sunday's series finale with the A's while Johan Camargo starts at third base and bats seventh. Our models project 437 more plate appearances this season for Bohm,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Providence Grays#Recreation Field#The National League
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
456
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy