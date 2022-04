The Green Mountain Care Board has approved a new independent surgical center that, if built, will offer another alternative to Vermont’s overburdened hospital system. But the board will not allow the Collaborative Surgery Center to perform the full slate of procedures it had requested, at least initially. The center will instead be restricted to four “core” specialties — orthopedics; ear, nose, and throat; urology; and dental — and will need regulatory approval to expand any further, according to a ruling published Wednesday.

VERMONT STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO