Man accused of stabbing woman in Boulder caught in Colorado Springs

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Boulder has been apprehended by local police in Colorado Springs.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, officers responded to a local hospital after a person said they had been stabbed earlier that morning in the 700 block of Mohawk Drive.

A woman told police she had been stabbed during an altercation with Kevin J. Leeper, 34. Leeper had reportedly left the area. The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers identified Leeper, who made “concerning violent statements to the victim,” and searched to find him. Officers were able to locate Leeper in Colorado Springs and worked with the Colorado Springs Police Department to take him into custody after a short standoff at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Leeper was charged with two felony counts of 2nd degree assault (domestic violence related) and is being held on a no-bond warrant.

“This was a very violent crime and the suspect had the potential to hurt even more people, himself included,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “The good policework done by multiple members of our Department resulted in officers finding and removing this individual from the street before he could hurt anyone else.”

Anyone with any information related to these investigations is asked to call Detective C. Lutz at 303-441-4374 reference case 22-22-03158. Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/ .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.