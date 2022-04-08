ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Man accused of stabbing woman in Boulder caught in Colorado Springs

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcowe_0f3VWRH200

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of stabbing a woman in Boulder has been apprehended by local police in Colorado Springs.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, officers responded to a local hospital after a person said they had been stabbed earlier that morning in the 700 block of Mohawk Drive.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

A woman told police she had been stabbed during an altercation with Kevin J. Leeper, 34. Leeper had reportedly left the area. The woman was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers identified Leeper, who made “concerning violent statements to the victim,” and searched to find him. Officers were able to locate Leeper in Colorado Springs and worked with the Colorado Springs Police Department to take him into custody after a short standoff at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Leeper was charged with two felony counts of 2nd degree assault (domestic violence related) and is being held on a no-bond warrant.

“This was a very violent crime and the suspect had the potential to hurt even more people, himself included,” Police Chief Maris Herold said. “The good policework done by multiple members of our Department resulted in officers finding and removing this individual from the street before he could hurt anyone else.”

Colorado State Patrol to gain 36 new troopers following cadet graduation

Anyone with any information related to these investigations is asked to call Detective C. Lutz at 303-441-4374 reference case 22-22-03158. Those who have information, but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/ .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

Related
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Colorado State Patrol#Northern Colorado#Domestic Violence
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
CBS Denver

Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime. Shardae Rideaux and Gabrielle James (credit: Denver Police) The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed. On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.  
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy