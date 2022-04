The Oregon Ducks officially secured their second commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, following an announcement on Friday from Layton Christian Academy (Utah) defensive tackle Tevita Pome’e. Pome’e took an unofficial visit to Eugene back in January, and was impressed by the new staff and the scheme they run on the defensive side of the ball. “I felt really good when I went up there with my family and just seeing how everything works within the team and getting to experience their new staff was awesome,” Pome’e told 247Sports. “They told me about their defensive scheme and shared where they would...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO