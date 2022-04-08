ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Get real: Real Madrid aren’t really Spanish | Brief letters

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dz3gM_0f3VVtl300
Real Madrid fans at Stamford Bridge Photograph: Dave Shopland/REX/Shutterstock

Your report on the Chelsea-Real Madrid match ( 6 April ) refers to Real as “the Spaniards”. The Real starting lineup contained eight nationalities and only one Spaniard – the same number as Chelsea. Real fielded three Brazilians. And the coach, of course, is Italian. For better or worse (better for them, worse for national squads), the big clubs are now denationalised.
Alan Knight
Oxford

• Both Niall and Nuala are wrong ( You be the judge: should my brother stop leaving the toilet seat up?, 1 April ). The lid should be lowered before flushing, to prevent and contain aerosolisation of the contents. And in that way, both parties have to touch the sanitaryware, which seems only fair in these days of equality.
Edward Collier
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

• Surely the person to decide whether the toilet seat should be left up or put down must be the person who cleans it?
Margaret Davis
Loanhead, Midlothian

• Adrian Chiles’s article ( 6 April ) recalled one of my miner father’s favourite sayings: “Hard work never killed anyone, but it made them some bloody funny shapes.”
Kathleen Hooper
Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire

• The location of the TS Eliot plaque on the toilets in Margate ( Letters, 6 April ) is apt for another reason: “TS Eliot” is an anagram of “toilets”.
Jeremy Nicholas
Isleworth, London

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Complex but cool’: what Erik ten Hag can bring to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag, the Ajax coach targeted by Manchester United, has a reputation as a control freak. He analyses opponents from head to toe, even if he already played against them twice in the season. He sends his players video clips of opponents, provides tips and is in constant conversation with them, even about which newspapers they should read or what time they should be in bed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Chiles
BBC

Acun Illcali: Hull owner will take 500 fans on holiday to Turkey

Hull City have had some long away days in the Championship this season - Swansea and Bournemouth among them. But owner Acun Illcali has pitched a very special away trip later this year, albeit not for footballing reasons. At a fans event on Thursday, Illcali announced plans to take 250...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Spaniards#Brazilians#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan will go up in the Museum of London so it can be contextualised' after it was removed from Docklands during BLM protests

A statue of 18th Century merchant and slave trader Robert Milligan which was removed during Black Lives Matter protests is set to join the Museum of London Docklands collection. The controversial landmark was taken down from its plinth at West India Quay in the Docklands in June 2020 following a...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy