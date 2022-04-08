Get real: Real Madrid aren’t really Spanish | Brief letters

Real Madrid fans at Stamford Bridge Photograph: Dave Shopland/REX/Shutterstock

Your report on the Chelsea-Real Madrid match ( 6 April ) refers to Real as “the Spaniards”. The Real starting lineup contained eight nationalities and only one Spaniard – the same number as Chelsea. Real fielded three Brazilians. And the coach, of course, is Italian. For better or worse (better for them, worse for national squads), the big clubs are now denationalised.

Alan Knight

Oxford

• Both Niall and Nuala are wrong ( You be the judge: should my brother stop leaving the toilet seat up?, 1 April ). The lid should be lowered before flushing, to prevent and contain aerosolisation of the contents. And in that way, both parties have to touch the sanitaryware, which seems only fair in these days of equality.

Edward Collier

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

• Surely the person to decide whether the toilet seat should be left up or put down must be the person who cleans it?

Margaret Davis

Loanhead, Midlothian

• Adrian Chiles’s article ( 6 April ) recalled one of my miner father’s favourite sayings: “Hard work never killed anyone, but it made them some bloody funny shapes.”

Kathleen Hooper

Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire

• The location of the TS Eliot plaque on the toilets in Margate ( Letters, 6 April ) is apt for another reason: “TS Eliot” is an anagram of “toilets”.

Jeremy Nicholas

Isleworth, London

