ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Farm Share to distribute food at 2 events on Jacksonville’s Westside

News4Jax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at two events Saturday on Jacksonville’s Westside. Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods....

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida to hold 4 food distribution events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida will be holding four free food distribution events Saturday in Duval County, according to the city of Jacksonville. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located at 2400 Mayport Road, starting at 7 a.m. Church of Christ Odessa, located at 854 Odessa Dr. E.,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ash Jurberg

The 2 richest people in Jacksonville

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the two wealthiest people in Jacksonville. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WAND TV

Healthy food to be distributed in Decatur event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crossing Healthcare and the Central Illinois Foodbank announced a healthy food distribution event that will take place in Decatur. On Thursday, March 24, the Mini Healthy Food Distribution event will occur at the Crossing Healthcare campus, located at 320 East Central Ave. The event will be first come, first served because of limited quantities.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Jacksonville, FL
Business
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
Jacksonville, FL
Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Local
Florida Industry
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#Food Distribution#Canned Foods#Distributions#Farm Share#Asap Dental Care Date
Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Corgi falls overboard from yacht in Florida, swims 7 miles to shore

March 16 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident's yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMBB

Two influencers charged in Panama City Beach riots

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
KULR8

Billings Food Bank distributing food boxes on Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Boxes of food are being distributed by the Billings Food Bank on Friday, March 18 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in their parking lot at 2112 4th Avenue N. The Billings Food Bank says everyone is eligible to receive these items, and that there is a one car/one box limit.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy