9 unique honeymoon destinations to book now

By Kaitlyn McInnis
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RFrf_0f3VVPTN00
9 unique honeymoon destinations to book now. Trip Advisor

Preparing for and executing the wedding of your dreams can be a totally exhausting experience—which is why ensuring you’ve planned for a well-deserved honeymoon is going to be a key part of the wedding planning experience. It doesn’t matter where or what you end up doing, you’ll always remember that first trip as a married couple. So, you may as well make it a unique experience!

Whether you’re hoping to plan a lavish five-star vacation somewhere tropical and warm, or you’re in the mood to stroke your adventurous spirit, we’ve rounded up some of the coolest unique honeymoon destinations around the world that are currently open and welcoming American travelers.

1. Experience authentic Italian luxury at the Palazzo Margherita in Bernalda, Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6FCr_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Booking.com. Booking.com

Built in 1892 by the Margherita family, this luxury Italian property is a true nineteenth-century palazzo and a must-visit for fans of the film; the town was the birthplace and home to Agostino Coppola, Francis Ford Coppola’s grandfather. Palazzo Margherita has since been completely restored in collaboration with acclaimed French designer Jacques Grange. It now offers a luxurious yet authentic Italian experience, with large rooms and suites, ornate reception rooms, and a dreamy inner courtyard opening onto a world of private gardens and a swimming pool.

Book the Palazzo Margherita at Booking.com starting from $440/night

2. Check into the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado in Santa Fe, New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNvjE_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Trip Advisor. Trip Advisor

This boutique luxury retreat is a great option for those looking for a stateside honeymoon escape. Situated amidst 57 sprawling acres in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains outside Santa Fe, the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado features just 65 casitas, a 10,000-square foot indoor/outdoor spa, and a variety of curated “choose your own” private-guided outdoor adventures ideal for active couples looking to spend their honeymoon in the great outdoors before retreating into the lap of luxury for the evening.

Book the Four Seasons Rancho Encantado at TripAdvisor starting from $1,095/night

3. Sleep in a castle at Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City, Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iprx0_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Trip Advisor. Reviewed.com

The Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City offers another nearby escape made for newlyweds who don’t want to stray too far from home (Quebec City is only about an eight-hour drive from New York). The world’s most photographed hotel is perched regally over Old Quebec below. The sprawling 129,000 square foot resort-style property offers more than enough amenities to keep you busy for the lengths of your stay, including a full-service spa, multiple restaurants and bars, and even a rooftop terrace overlooking the city and beyond.

Book the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac at TripAdvisor starting from $485/night

4. Sip bubbly at the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in Champillon, France

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LoNEg_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Trip Advisor. Trip Advisor

Champagne fiends should look no further than the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa; the lavish Champillion property overlooks the Champagne vineyards below and is only about a 40-minute train trip from Paris. The glossy property offers an abundance of unique and luxurious amenities, including electric bicycles that allow couples to soar through the quaint country roads between the likes of Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon vineyards, as well as an on-site Michelin-starred restaurant and a full-service spa.

Book the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa at TripAdvisor starting from $631/night

5. Head north to the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge in Tofino, Canada

9 unique honeymoon destinations to book now. Trip Advisor

The Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge offers a remote escape on Vancouver Island and is perfect for couples looking to discover adventure during the first days of their new lives together. The UNESCO-protected Biosphere Reserve will allow newlyweds to escape the hecticness of wedding planning and bask in the serene beauty of the Canadian wilderness through guided canoe trips, Champagne toasts in a helicopter soaring through the Rockies, and a full-service indoor/outdoor waterfall spa.

Book the Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge at TripAdvisor starting from $1,107/night

6. Check into luxury eco-resort Playa Cativo Lodge in Golfo Dulce, Costa Rica

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03D2Pw_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Trip Advisor. Trip Advisor

The Playa Cativo Lodge is located in the Golfo Dulce right next to the Osa Wildlife Sanctuary in Costa Rica—meaning you’ll have lots of chances to spot sloths, scarlet macaws, spider monkeys, and more. The nature-focused retreat offers grounding amenities like morning yoga and beachfront hiking but doesn’t skimp on luxury; the full-service spa and bespoke locally-sourced meal services will provide ample rest and relaxation between activities.

Book the Playa Cativo Lodge at Expedia starting from $531/night

7. Delve into the desert at the White Camel Lodge in Marrakech, Morocco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O78xX_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Expedia. Expedia

Looking for a luxurious escape into the desert? The White Camel Lodge is located just outside of Marrakech in the Agafay Desert, making it an excellent alternative to more strenuous or hard-to-reach desert resorts. Here you’ll find gorgeous glamping accommodations, a cliff-side pool and restaurant, and breath-taking views of the vast desert surroundings. Watch closely for wandering sheep and camels which can often be spotted exploring the sandy slopes below.

Book the White Camel Lodge at Expedia starting from $288/night

8. Sail through South America and Antarctica on the Hurtigruten Expedition Cruise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gn7f1_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Hurtigruten. Hurtigruten

Travel-obsessed newlyweds in search of something unique and memorable should look no further than the Highlights of Antarctica Cruise with Hurtigruten. The expedition cruise doesn’t skimp on luxury (get all those well-deserved Champagne toasts in!), but the eco-friendly cruise line takes science and exploration just as seriously. If you’re hoping to tick the elusive seventh continent off your bucket list, this hybrid-electric cruise is going to be the most eco-friendly and hands-on way to explore the “White Continent.”

Book the Highlights of Antarctica Cruise at Hurtigruten starting from $7,993/12-day cruise

9. Head to the heart-shaped Makepeace Island Villa in Queensland, Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w14Lm_0f3VVPTN00
Book one of the most unique honeymoon locations with Expedia. Expedia

What could possibly be more romantic than a private villa on a heart-shaped tropical island? The Makepeace Island Villa in Queensland, Australia does not skimp on luxury. The Australian home of Sir Richard Branson offers unbeatable tranquility and relaxation. Expect miles of private beaches, a variety of on-island dining and bar options, a heated pool, scenic helicopter trips, and more. You’ll also want to consider bringing a drone to capture shots of the charming natural heart-shaped perimeter of the island.

Book the entire Makepeace Island at TripAdvisor starting from $4,000/night including airfare .

IN THIS ARTICLE
