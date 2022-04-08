ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeep says its new electric Wrangler concept goes 0-60 mph in 2 seconds, matching Tesla's $136,000 car

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept.

Jeep

  • Jeep unveiled the Wrangler Magneto 2.0, an electric concept SUV with supercar acceleration.
  • The Magneto 2.0 has a manual transmission and more than 600 horsepower, Jeep says.
  • The one-off vehicle may indicate what to expect in a future electric Wrangler.

Fully electric Jeeps are coming. And the brand just offered a glimpse at what it has in store.

Jeep on Friday unveiled an incredibly quick, battery-powered spin on its classic Wrangler SUV. The Wrangler Magneto 2.0, as its name suggests, is a redesigned version of a similar concept SUV Jeep revealed last year.

The brand will show off the electric 4x4 and several other concepts at the Easter Jeep Safari, an annual gathering for off-roading enthusiasts in Moab, Utah. Since the Magneto 2.0 is just a concept vehicle, it's more of a design exercise to understand consumer interest and preview some features rather than a production-ready model.

The Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept.

Jeep

The Magneto 2.0 includes a host of improvements over last year's concept SUV, including acceleration that promises to put Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and McLarens to shame. Jeep says the Magneto 2.0 can sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in two seconds flat. That matches Tesla's $135,990 Model S Plaid sedan , regarded as the quickest production car in the world.

A higher-amperage propulsion system enables the Magneto 2.0 to put out 850 pound-feet of torque and 625 horsepower — and maintain peak power for 10 seconds — according to Jeep. Today's most powerful Wrangler, equipped with a 6.4-liter V8 , claims 470 pound-feet of torque and 470 horsepower.

Jeep unveiled several concept vehicles ahead of the Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

Jeep

What also sets the Magneto 2.0 apart from electric vehicles on the market today is its six-speed manual transmission. Electric cars generally have a single gear.

Jeep has said it is working on an electric SUV for off-roading, so the Magneto 2.0 could preview some elements of that future model. The Wrangler-type SUV is just one of a slew of hybrid and electric models that Jeep and its parent company, Stellantis, plan to introduce in the coming years. Through 2025, Stellantis aims to invest some $35 billion in electrification, software, and related technologies.

