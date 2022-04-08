ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Judge tells deadlocked jurors in Whitmer kidnapping case to go back to work

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4uKj_0f3VVJQF00

Jurors in the trial of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer returned to the US district judge still deadlocked on some charges. US District Judge Robert Jonker sent them back to reach a decision on the unresolved charges.

The jurors must reach unanimous agreement on 10 charges between the four men. According to The Associated Press , those include one against Brandon Caserta, two against Adam Fox, three against Barry Croft Jr and four against Daniel Harris.

All have been charged with kidnapping conspiracy , while other counts involved firearm and explosive possession.

On Friday, the jurors entered their fifth day of deliberations.

One of the more surprising revelations during the trial was a plot allegedly hatched by the defendants to turn a plastic bag of pennies into a makeshift pipebomb using a firecracker. Prosecutors claimed the kidnappers - specifically Mr Croft - were planning to use the DIY bomb against Ms Whitmer’s security team.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler said Mr Croft anticipated the pennies would get so hot that they would sear “right through your skin.”

According to prosecutors, the men who plotted to kidnap Ms Whitmer were entrenched in right-wing conspiracy theories and were furious over the governor’s Covid-era restrictions.

The men’s defense attorneys have argued that their clients were set up by federal agents that infiltrated their group and encouraged them to act out.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Defense Attorneys#The Associated Press
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Justice Thomas slams cancel culture for not allowing people to make mistakes when they're young and calls out efforts to stack the Supreme Court because it will 'compromise' the institution

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said he's concerned efforts to politicize the court or add additional justices may erode the institution's credibility, he said at an event hosted by former Republican US Senator Orrin Hatch's foundation. Thomas, 73, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, said he often...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Alex Jones attacks ‘lying’ judge in Sandy Hook case before she refuses to reconsider fines of up to $1.65m

Alex Jones verbally attacked the judge overseeing his legal battle with families of Sandy Hook massacre victims just as his lawyers tried - and failed - to have the court reconsider fines that could cost him up to $1.65m. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis moved to hold Mr Jones in contempt of court for twice skipping a deposition related to the Sandy Hook case at a hearing on Wednesday. Her order included escalating fines starting at $25,000 for each day Mr Jones fails to sit for the deposition. The deposition is in preparation for a jury trial to determine...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
The Independent

North Carolina attorney general calls for investigation into Mark Meadows following voter fraud allegation

North Carolina’s attorney general has requested an investigation into former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows – who pursued a baseless narrative of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election – following allegations that he illegally cast a ballot from an address he doesn’t use.The probe from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations follows revelations in The New Yorker that Mr Meadows, who represented the state in Congress from 2013 to 2020, had registered to vote using an address at a rental home where he allegedly does not nor has ever lived.A spokesperson for the office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy