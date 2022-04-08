ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball jackpot climbs to $268 million

By Sydney Franklin, WRAL multplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is now over a quarter of a billion dollars. The winner could take home the jackpot as...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Nc Lottery
UPI News

Wife's need for a bathroom break leads man to $200,000 lottery prize

March 23 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man credited his wife's need for a bathroom break with leading him to win a $200,000 lottery jackpot. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been driving with his wife when they stopped at the Rainbow Gas Garden in Swansea so the woman could use the restroom.
LOTTERY
Wichita Eagle

Man with a craving for Brazil nuts ends up winning life-changing NC lottery jackpot

A quick stop at a store to buy Brazil nuts ended up winning a North Carolina man a six-figure payday. Winston-Salem resident Douglas Pfaff visited the Harris Teeter on Grant Hill Lane to pick up his nuts and bought a $2 Lucky For Life ticket while he was there. It ended up winning the 66-year-old business owner the second-top prize in the game, according to lottery officials.
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Rock Hill Herald

Husband & wife argued about size of SC lottery prize. The right answer was much bigger

A Midlands couple couldn’t see eye-to-eye on how much money they would get after the wife discovered she had a winning lottery ticket. The woman thought she had won $1,000, but her husband was adamant the prize from the scratch-off game was 100 times bigger, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
LOTTERY
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

UPDATE:Powerball jackpot climbs to $268 million for Saturday's drawing. Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 6, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $246 million with a cash option of $157.1 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week...
LOTTERY
kmvt

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
LOTTERY
KEYT

Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy