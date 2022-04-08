Texas teacher resigns after student burned in science experiment

GRANBURY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Granbury Middle School teacher resigned after a student suffered significant burns during a science experiment.

According to a post by Granbury ISD, the teacher resigned and is no longer an employee of the school district. The post goes on to say that this follows a student being injured in a science experiment in class, and the case is now being turned over to law enforcement.

On April 1, Granbury ISD posted that a student was injured during a demonstration in a science class.

“The student is receiving medical care, and campus officials are cooperating with the city fire inspector/investigator,” Granbury ISD stated.

According to a report by NBC Affilliate NBCDFW , Granbury police said that a 12-year-old boy suffered “possible third-degree burns.”

According to the NBCDFW report, the burns came after his teacher, identified as a 37-year-old woman, put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit them on fire for a science demonstration.

Lt. Russell Grizzard with Granbury Police told NBCDFW that the child was to Cook’s Children’s HOspital before being transferred to Parkland Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center in Dallas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.