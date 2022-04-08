ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Where Families Pay the Most for Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44agjH_0f3VSvhY00 U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.

According to the Economic Policy Institute , a nonprofit think tank, a family of four - two adults and two children - can expect to pay an estimated $15,031 on housing in 2022. This amount varies across the country, however. In some states housing costs are far lower than the national average, while in others, families are paying thousands more.

Using data from the EPI’s Family Budget Calculator, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where families pay the most in housing. States are ranked on 2022 estimates of housing and utility costs for a modest two-bedroom rental.

Depending on the state, housing costs for a family of four range from less than $9,000 a year to well over $20,000. Generally, states with higher than average housing costs are coastal, bordered by the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans, while states with lower than average housing costs are usually landlocked or located in the Deep South. This variation in cost is partially a reflection of what residents can afford, as states with higher rental costs also often have higher than average family incomes, and vice-versa. Here is a look at the income needed to be middle class in each state .

Home values also tend to be higher in areas with high housing costs, making homeownership prohibitively expensive for larger shares of the population - which may help explain why homeownership rates are often low in the states with the most expensive housing. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Click here to see the states where families pay the most for housing
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BvdBn_0f3VSvhY00

50. Arkansas
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,993
> Median family income: $62,067 (3rd lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 65.8% (16th lowest)
> Median home value: $133,600 (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CSeN_0f3VSvhY00

49. West Virginia
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,133
> Median family income: $61,707 (2nd lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 73.7% (the highest)
> Median home value: $123,200 (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBG9X_0f3VSvhY00

48. Mississippi
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,546
> Median family income: $58,923 (the lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 68.8% (16th highest)
> Median home value: $125,500 (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gun2f_0f3VSvhY00

47. South Dakota
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,670
> Median family income: $77,042 (24th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 68.0% (19th highest)
> Median home value: $174,600 (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jig5v_0f3VSvhY00

46. Kentucky
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,687
> Median family income: $65,893 (6th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 67.6% (20th highest)
> Median home value: $147,100 (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdJ2f_0f3VSvhY00

45. Alabama
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,784
> Median family income: $66,772 (7th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 69.2% (14th highest)
> Median home value: $149,600 (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VU23C_0f3VSvhY00

44. Iowa
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,802
> Median family income: $79,186 (25th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.2% (8th highest)
> Median home value: $153,900 (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKeXC_0f3VSvhY00

43. Oklahoma
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,059
> Median family income: $67,511 (8th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.1% (17th lowest)
> Median home value: $142,400 (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZzth_0f3VSvhY00

42. North Dakota
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,236
> Median family income: $86,798 (15th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 62.5% (8th lowest)
> Median home value: $199,900 (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC3Bg_0f3VSvhY00

41. Ohio
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,324
> Median family income: $74,391 (20th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.3% (24th lowest)
> Median home value: $151,400 (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JtqcZ_0f3VSvhY00

40. Indiana
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,331
> Median family income: $73,265 (16th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 69.5% (13th highest)
> Median home value: $148,900 (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGuKt_0f3VSvhY00

39. Missouri
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,344
> Median family income: $72,834 (15th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 67.1% (22nd highest)
> Median home value: $163,600 (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIYnK_0f3VSvhY00

38. Wyoming
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,423
> Median family income: $81,290 (20th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.0% (9th highest)
> Median home value: $228,000 (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMjQ4_0f3VSvhY00

37. Nebraska
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,551
> Median family income: $80,125 (24th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.2% (19th lowest)
> Median home value: $164,000 (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pkXgr_0f3VSvhY00

36. Kansas
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,740
> Median family income: $77,620 (25th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.2% (22nd lowest)
> Median home value: $157,600 (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqa0k_0f3VSvhY00

35. New Mexico
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,784
> Median family income: $62,611 (4th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 68.0% (18th highest)
> Median home value: $175,700 (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXf62_0f3VSvhY00

34. Idaho
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,791
> Median family income: $70,885 (12th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 70.8% (10th highest)
> Median home value: $235,600 (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cuvs9_0f3VSvhY00

33. Tennessee
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,906
> Median family income: $68,793 (9th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.5% (25th lowest)
> Median home value: $177,600 (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wmxH_0f3VSvhY00

32. Wisconsin
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,970
> Median family income: $80,844 (22nd highest)
> Homeownership rate: 67.1% (21st highest)
> Median home value: $189,200 (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZDCv_0f3VSvhY00

31. Montana
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,972
> Median family income: $72,773 (14th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 68.5% (17th highest)
> Median home value: $244,900 (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipSyP_0f3VSvhY00

30. Louisiana
> Est. annual housing costs: $11,046
> Median family income: $65,427 (5th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.6% (25th highest)
> Median home value: $168,100 (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlSRs_0f3VSvhY00

29. South Carolina
> Est. annual housing costs: $11,096
> Median family income: $68,813 (10th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 70.1% (12th highest)
> Median home value: $170,100 (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGrkq_0f3VSvhY00

28. North Carolina
> Est. annual housing costs: $11,360
> Median family income: $70,978 (13th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 65.7% (15th lowest)
> Median home value: $182,100 (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryJEs_0f3VSvhY00

27. Michigan
> Est. annual housing costs: $11,467
> Median family income: $75,470 (21st lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.7% (4th highest)
> Median home value: $162,600 (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzD7p_0f3VSvhY00

26. Georgia
> Est. annual housing costs: $12,152
> Median family income: $74,127 (19th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 64.0% (12th lowest)
> Median home value: $190,200 (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41xftp_0f3VSvhY00

25. Pennsylvania
> Est. annual housing costs: $12,412
> Median family income: $80,996 (21st highest)
> Homeownership rate: 69.0% (15th highest)
> Median home value: $187,500 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiKXK_0f3VSvhY00

24. Utah
> Est. annual housing costs: $12,508
> Median family income: $84,590 (18th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 70.5% (11th highest)
> Median home value: $305,400 (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DS849_0f3VSvhY00

23. Maine
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,104
> Median family income: $76,192 (23rd lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 72.9% (2nd highest)
> Median home value: $198,000 (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZC3yV_0f3VSvhY00

22. Texas
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,475
> Median family income: $76,073 (22nd lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 62.3% (6th lowest)
> Median home value: $187,200 (20th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRdW7_0f3VSvhY00

21. Minnesota
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,486
> Median family income: $92,692 (9th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.9% (3rd highest)
> Median home value: $235,700 (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aat0Z_0f3VSvhY00

20. Nevada
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,543
> Median family income: $74,077 (18th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 57.1% (3rd lowest)
> Median home value: $290,200 (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKQjL_0f3VSvhY00

19. Illinois
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,692
> Median family income: $86,251 (16th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.3% (23rd lowest)
> Median home value: $202,100 (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ld3C_0f3VSvhY00

18. Arizona
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,875
> Median family income: $73,456 (17th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 65.3% (14th lowest)
> Median home value: $242,000 (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sAME_0f3VSvhY00

17. Delaware
> Est. annual housing costs: $14,037
> Median family income: $84,825 (17th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.4% (5th highest)
> Median home value: $258,300 (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OADXJ_0f3VSvhY00

16. Vermont
> Est. annual housing costs: $14,321
> Median family income: $83,023 (19th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.3% (6th highest)
> Median home value: $230,900 (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPcGE_0f3VSvhY00

15. Rhode Island
> Est. annual housing costs: $14,502
> Median family income: $89,330 (13th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 61.6% (5th lowest)
> Median home value: $276,600 (14th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNQnp_0f3VSvhY00

14. Alaska
> Est. annual housing costs: $14,566
> Median family income: $92,648 (10th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 64.8% (13th lowest)
> Median home value: $275,600 (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gtbaj_0f3VSvhY00

13. Florida
> Est. annual housing costs: $15,232
> Median family income: $69,670 (11th lowest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.2% (20th lowest)
> Median home value: $232,000 (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmYzO_0f3VSvhY00

12. New Hampshire
> Est. annual housing costs: $15,267
> Median family income: $97,001 (6th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 71.2% (7th highest)
> Median home value: $272,300 (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4vMN_0f3VSvhY00

11. Oregon
> Est. annual housing costs: $15,607
> Median family income: $80,630 (23rd highest)
> Homeownership rate: 62.8% (9th lowest)
> Median home value: $336,700 (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NErZX_0f3VSvhY00

10. Virginia
> Est. annual housing costs: $15,870
> Median family income: $93,284 (7th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.7% (24th highest)
> Median home value: $282,800 (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wbbl9_0f3VSvhY00

9. Connecticut
> Est. annual housing costs: $17,127
> Median family income: $102,061 (4th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.1% (18th lowest)
> Median home value: $279,700 (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ssP8u_0f3VSvhY00

8. Colorado
> Est. annual housing costs: $17,157
> Median family income: $92,752 (8th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 66.2% (21st lowest)
> Median home value: $369,900 (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Br77L_0f3VSvhY00

7. Washington
> Est. annual housing costs: $17,824
> Median family income: $92,422 (11th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 63.3% (10th lowest)
> Median home value: $366,800 (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvbWE_0f3VSvhY00

6. Maryland
> Est. annual housing costs: $17,840
> Median family income: $105,790 (2nd highest)
> Homeownership rate: 67.1% (23rd highest)
> Median home value: $325,400 (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tQsW_0f3VSvhY00

5. New Jersey
> Est. annual housing costs: $19,811
> Median family income: $104,804 (3rd highest)
> Homeownership rate: 64.0% (11th lowest)
> Median home value: $343,500 (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZVZLc_0f3VSvhY00

4. New York
> Est. annual housing costs: $20,092
> Median family income: $87,270 (14th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 54.1% (the lowest)
> Median home value: $325,000 (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XHzo_0f3VSvhY00

3. Massachusetts
> Est. annual housing costs: $22,294
> Median family income: $106,526 (the highest)
> Homeownership rate: 62.5% (7th lowest)
> Median home value: $398,800 (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17K6qy_0f3VSvhY00

2. Hawaii
> Est. annual housing costs: $23,335
> Median family income: $97,813 (5th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 60.3% (4th lowest)
> Median home value: $636,400 (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209OTB_0f3VSvhY00

1. California
> Est. annual housing costs: $23,734
> Median family income: $89,798 (12th highest)
> Homeownership rate: 55.3% (2nd lowest)
> Median home value: $538,500 (2nd highest)

Methodology

To determine the states with the highest housing costs for a family of four, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Economic Policy Institute's 2022 Family Budget Calculator.

In the Family Budget Calculator, the EPI estimates the housing costs for families to maintain a modest yet adequate standard of living. The budgets are created for 10 family types for U.S. counties and metro areas. A family of four is defined by the EPI as a married couple living with their two children, and the two children are assumed to be a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old.

State-level housing cost estimates are aggregated from the county level using five-year estimates of total households from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Additional information on median family income, homeownership rate, and median home value are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. Because the Census Bureau has yet to release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

