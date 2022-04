LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has requested assistance from neighboring departments after the city suffered a water main break Wednesday. According to Longview fire marshal Kevin May, Judson Metro Volunteer Fire Department is bringing a 2,000 gallon water tender which will be stationed on the north side of Longview. Smith County ESD will also be sending two water tenders, one will be stationed in south Longview, the other will be sent to support the two hospitals for water in their chillers.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO