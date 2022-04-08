ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Weston McKennie Might Not Be Out for the Season After All

By Avi Creditor
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKZZ6_0f3VRXg100

Weston McKennie could return for the home stretch after initially being ruled out for the rest of the season by his Italian club.

Juventus’s initial prognosis for Weston McKennie may have been incorrect—in a good way.

A month after manager Massimiliano Allegri announced that that the U.S. men’s national team midfielder would miss the rest of the season with a foot fracture, the Juventus coach is walking it back. On Friday, Allegri said that McKennie could return at the beginning of next month for the season run-in in Serie A.

“Right now, he is just walking. Hopefully, he can return at the beginning of May and be available for the last four or five matches,” Allegri said .

That’s an unexpectedly positive outlook for the U.S. star, who missed the last window of World Cup qualifying after suffering the foot injury while playing in the Champions League knockout stage vs. Villarreal. Juventus’s title push may be a long shot, but for McKennie, it would put him back in frame to be ready for the U.S.’s World Cup preparation camp in June , which includes two friendlies and two group matches in the Concacaf Nations League .

McKennie was in top form at the time of his injury, which made it all the more devastating for his club and country. The U.S. finished off World Cup qualification without him, while Juventus has gone 5-2-0 in all competitions since his injury but tumbled out of the Champions League in the second leg of the last 16 to Villarreal.

There could be a cup final in McKennie’s future, should he return at the beginning of May. Juventus leads Fiorentina 1–0 after the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals, and if it can protect that lead, then a May 10 final against either AC Milan or Inter Milan would be in the offing.

The U.S., meanwhile, will gather for its camp in the first two weeks of June, the penultimate international window before the November start to the World Cup in Qatar.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Soccer on TV: Manchester City vs. Liverpool, LA Galaxy vs. LAFC, Pepi vs. Bayern, Brasileirão among headliners

We got a massive weekend of soccer on the horizon. In the Premier League, the title race is on the docket as Manchester City host Liverpool. The margin of error in the scudetto race is razor-thin as Napoli host Fiorentina in Serie A action. In Germany, can USMNT youngster Ricardo Pepi end his cold streak against mighty Bayern Munich? Don't sleep on MLS as we are in store for some California love with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy meeting for their first El Trafico of this young season. It's also opening day in the Brasileirão as Atlético Mineiro, led by Hulk, begin their title defense (you can catch all the action Paramount+).
MLS
FOX Sports

Atlético charged by UEFA for fan's alleged Nazi salutes

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid was charged by UEFA on Friday after a fan was filmed apparently making Nazi salutes at a Champions League game. The club was charged with “discriminatory behavior” and for fans throwing objects during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.
UEFA
theScore

Late Lewandowski penalty saves below-par Bayern Munich

Berlin, April 9, 2022 (AFP) - A late Robert Lewandowski penalty spared Bayern Munich after a below-par performance in a 1-0 home win over Augsburg on Saturday, three days before their crucial Champions League tie against Villarreal. Bayern struggled at the Allianz Arena until a handball by Augsburg defender Reece...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
ESPN

MLS, Liga MX, NWSL teams unite with aim to eliminate anti-gay abuse

Teams from Liga MX, Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and others have formed a coalition to eliminate anti-gay abuse from soccer, the group said on Friday. Play Proud United will bring together Angel City FC, Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, San Diego Wave FC and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC13 Houston

Houston Dynamo beat San Jose Earthquakes at home for sixth straight time

Carlos Sebastian Ferreira scored his first two MLS goals and the Houston Dynamo continued their home domination of the San Jose Earthquakes with a 4-3 victory on Saturday. Teenage Hadebe and Darwin Quintero also scored goals for the Dynamo (3-1-2, 11 points), while goalkeeper Steve Clark made three saves. Houston won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak Aug. 25-Sept. 5 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Europa League quarter-final has pitted Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt together, with the Spanish side once again in-form, improving and seen as one of the favourites to win.Under Xavi Hernandez, Barca have pushed back into the Champions League spots again domestically and are on a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are six unbeaten in a row - although the last three have been draws, leaving them just off the pace in the Bundesliga for European places again next season.The German side knocked out another Spanish side in the last round, Real Betis, while Barca edged out Turkish...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid consolidated its already commanding lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, ahead of a week in which it hopes to finish off Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Casemiro put Madrid ahead in the...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Juventus#Italian#The Champions League
NBC Sports

USMNT, Dortmund star Gio Reyna injured (again) in 1st minute

USMNT star Gio Reyna suffered yet another frustrating injury, 52 seconds into Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart on Friday, as his nightmare 2021-22 shows no signs of relenting. Gio Reyna had just recorded his first touch of the game, as the ball was play to him on the...
SOCCER
ESPN

LA Galaxy extend home dominance over LAFC in thrilling edition of El Trafico

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Sega Coulibaly scored in the first half for the host LA Galaxy in a nail-biting 2-1 win over rivals LAFC on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Down 2-1 and responsible for a majority of the pressure in the second half, LAFC (4-1-1, 13 points) was...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Yimmi Chara help Portland Timbers edge Vancouver Whitecaps

Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Yimmi Chara scored second-half goals and the Portland Timbers held on to defeat the host Vancouver Whitecaps 3-2 on Saturday night. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick late in the first half for the Timbers (2-2-3, 9 points), who snapped a three-game winless streak. Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made five saves, all in the final 24 minutes, including one on a penalty kick.
PORTLAND, OR
The Independent

Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Liverpool face Manchester City today in a match that could potentially decide the Premier League title as the top two go head to head at the Etihad Stadium. City were 14 points clear in January but Liverpool have won 10 games in a row to close the gap to the leaders to just one point ahead of this afternoon’s title showdown. Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upBoth sides are chasing multiple honours this season which heightens the importance of today’s Premier League meeting, and were victorious this week in the Champions League. City eventually overcame a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Sources: USMNT star Gio Reyna expected to miss rest of European season with torn tendon

United States men's national team star Gio Reyna is expected to miss the rest of the European domestic season with a torn tendon, sources tell CBS Sports. The Borussia Dortmund man, having battled injuries over the course of the campaign, came off just minutes into his team's 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday. Leaving the pitch visibly upset, the American's diagnosis is far from ideal, but it certainly could have been much worse. With the 2022 World Cup occurring in the winter and not in the summer, he isn't at risk of missing the tournament. Had it been a normal summer tournament, that could have put his participation in jeopardy.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

61K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy