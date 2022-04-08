ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD van fatally hits pedestrian in Brooklyn, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tCJY1_0f3VPWri00

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A police van fatally hit a man in Brooklyn Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

The 53-year-old victim was standing within the center median of Eastern Parkway when he was hit by a police van driven by an officer who was traveling westbound on Eastern Parkway beyond the intersection of Schenectady Avenue, officials said.

The victim, who was found with severe body trauma, was taken to a hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead by authorities. Investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

Representatives from Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group for safe, equitable streets in New York City, condemned the incident.

“We’re heartbroken and outraged after an NYPD officer speeding to beat a light struck and killed a man in Brooklyn last night,” Danny Harris, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement on Friday. “Despite the clear and ongoing danger at this location, the City of New York has failed to redesign the area to prioritize the safety of our most vulnerable street users.”

According to the group, more than two-thirds of fatalities in Brooklyn this year are of pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man threatened to kill Brooklyn MTA worker: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attacked and threatened an MTA employee after she tried to rope off a turnstile Sunday morning, police said Thursday. The woman, an on-duty booth attendant, was roping off a turnstile area due to a service change at the Franklin Avenue Station. Police said as she was doing this, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man hit with brick, punched in Manhattan, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit to the head with a brick during an attack in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to police. The 60-year-old victim was standing along Seventh Avenue near West 132nd Street when a man suddenly hit him with a brick in the head and punched him multiple times, video of […]
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man throws hot coffee in Brooklyn store employee’s face, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man threw hot coffee in an employee’s face on Friday after being prevented from leaving the Brooklyn store without paying for his order, according to police. The suspect went inside a 7-Eleven at Brighton Beach Avenue, opened a bag of donuts, ate one of them and served himself coffee […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Harris
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 robbers attack man inside Manhattan store, steal $400, police say

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two robbers attacked a man before stealing cash inside a store in Chinatown, police said Wednesday. One of the two men told the 59-year-old victim he had a gun and demanded money from him inside a store along Division Street around 4:50 p.m. on Mar. 14, according to officials. When the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Van#Nypd Van#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shine My Crown

Mother of 2 Found Dead With Throat Slashed Inside a Bronx Apartment; Family Suspects the Boyfriend

A mother of two was dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx on Saturday morning. Bjana James, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive by a sibling inside an apartment at NYCHA's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section before 3:00 am. She had a knife stuck in her chest, and her throat had been slashed. They immediately called the police.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy