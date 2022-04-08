NYPD van fatally hits pedestrian in Brooklyn, police say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A police van fatally hit a man in Brooklyn Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

The 53-year-old victim was standing within the center median of Eastern Parkway when he was hit by a police van driven by an officer who was traveling westbound on Eastern Parkway beyond the intersection of Schenectady Avenue, officials said.

The victim, who was found with severe body trauma, was taken to a hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead by authorities. Investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

Representatives from Transportation Alternatives, an advocacy group for safe, equitable streets in New York City, condemned the incident.

“We’re heartbroken and outraged after an NYPD officer speeding to beat a light struck and killed a man in Brooklyn last night,” Danny Harris, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement on Friday. “Despite the clear and ongoing danger at this location, the City of New York has failed to redesign the area to prioritize the safety of our most vulnerable street users.”

According to the group, more than two-thirds of fatalities in Brooklyn this year are of pedestrians.

