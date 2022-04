There is a pretty good chance that a chicken or egg eaten somewhere in the U.S. came from Pennsylvania. The Keystone State is the fourth largest producer of poultry in America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture puts the number of chickens alone at 201 million, and that doesn’t count other farmed fowl such as turkeys and ducks. Poultry makes up more than 20% of the economic value of agriculture, the state’s largest industry.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO