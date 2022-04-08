ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Body found in Hocking River identified

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EaRpP_0f3VOnSS00

HOCKING COUNTY/ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities say a body found in the Hocking River near the Athens-Hocking County line has been identified.

The man’s body was found at approximately 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 by kayakers. Agencies from both counties responded.

Unidentified body found on Hocking River

On Thursday, April 7, the Athens County Coroner told law enforcement the body had been positively identified as Derek Johnson, 39, of Nelsonville.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith says Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 25, 2022 and had last been seen near his home on Laurel Run Road in Hocking County.

The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Meigs County

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a vehicle pursuit this morning who allegedly pulled a gun on a deputy. According to Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:56 a.m. Friday, March 18, deputies began pursuing a white Nissan on Union Avenue in Pomeroy. Deputies say the suspect […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Athens Co. Sheriff’s Office posts ‘April’s Most Wanted’

ATHENS COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding suspects on their “2022 April’s Most Wanted” list. The Sheriff’s Office asks people to call (740) 593-6633 if they have any information on these individuals: Alicia A. Barnes — Possession of Heroin; Theft; Forgery Erica M. Causey — Burglary; […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Athens County, OH
Sports
Athens County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Nelsonville, OH
County
Hocking County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Hocking County, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocking River
WTAP

Police say man found dead inside vehicle on Route 50

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County authorities say a man was found dead inside his parked car on Route 50 Thursday afternoon. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Camden Clark Medical and the Wood County Coroner’s Office were all at the scene. The deceased individual...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WDTV

Man charged after officers find 240 grams of fentanyl, 81 grams of meth

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - An Ohio man has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges after a traffic stop in Wheeling yielded a large quantity of fentanyl and a pill press used to make counterfeit tablets containing the synthetic opioid. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Christopher W....
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Boone County murder now in custody

UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident.  BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 3-year-old shot in Meigs County dies

UPDATE (3:55 p.m. on Friday, April 8): Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells us that the boy got a hold of a handgun and accidentally shot himself. “You know I’ve seen a lot of things happen in the short time I’ve been sheriff for 10 years,” said Sheriff Wood. “I mean I’ve seen a lot […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (5:35 P.M. March 21, 2022) Authorities say Michelle Hudnall has been located and is safe. SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the KCSO, Michelle Hudnall, 46, was last seen Friday, March 18, 2022 in the Craig’s Branch Road area […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy