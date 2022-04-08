ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hill, OK

Look out! Here comes Christie

By Steve Wright
bassmaster.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning the Bassmaster Classic at Lake Hartwell on March 6, Jason Christie had an understandable hiccup at Santee Cooper Lakes, where practice began a week after the Classic. Christie caught one bass over two days at Santee Cooper and...

www.bassmaster.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

The Best Crappie Lures of 2022

Back in my guiding days, friends and I often spent our days off not in pursuit of bass, trout, walleyes, or even giant muskies. Nope. On those rare days between paid trips, the most enjoyable way to unwind was sneaking into some little backwoods lake where—rumor had it—giant crappies swam. That’s where I learned the importance of having the best crappie lures.
HOBBIES
Field & Stream

Stick Fight: Spin Fishing vs. Fly Fishing

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to declare a winner on hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, fixed-blade vs. mechanical broadheads, and in this case, spin fishing vs. fly fishing, in which hunting editor Will Brantley and executive editor Dave Hurteau go head-to-head.
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

The Best Spinnerbait Rods for 2022

The spinnerbait may have fallen slightly out of favor with the rise of swim jigs, vibrating jigs, and swimbaits, but savvy veteran anglers never put it away. If you want to have success with spinnerbaits you need to have the right spinnerbait rod. Of course, there are a variety of spinnerbait applications that demand specialized sticks—everything from finesse lures around cypress trees, to burning gaudy lures for clear water smallmouths, to slow rolling the lures through deep hydrilla. To help you navigate the murky waters of spinnerbait rods, I tested the best spinnerbait rods I could get my hands on and reviewed each with the help of three other experienced anglers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Park Hill, OK
Park Hill, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Christie
Field & Stream

Redneck Fishing Tournament Founder Inducted into Illinois Conservation Foundation Hall of Fame

It just goes to show that you, too, can become famous if you have a big heart, a love for the environment, and start a weird fishing tournament that is won by someone brandishing a big dip net and, as likely as not, wearing a hockey mask. That’s what’s happening to Betty DeFord, who started the Redneck Fishing Tournament on a channel of the Illinois River in Bath, Illinois, in 2005.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy