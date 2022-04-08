ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forward Madison FC announces new ‘United for Ukraine’ kit, raising money for relief efforts

By Jaymes Langrehr
 1 day ago

MADISON, Wis. — Soccer is an international game, connecting people across the globe. Forward Madison FC is providing another example of that, announcing new kits that will be worn this weekend featuring blue and yellow colors and “United for Ukraine” displayed across the front of the jersey.

The uniform also features a sunflower patch on the sleeve, which has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The team will wear the kit during Saturday’s home opener against Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison FC is also selling the kits, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to UNICEF’s Ukrainian relief efforts. Match-worn kits signed by the players will also be auctioned off live online from noon on April 9 to noon on April 10, with all of those proceeds also going to UNICEF.

The club says UNICEF is working to deliver safe water to families in Ukraine, provide health care and protect families from violence in Ukraine.

“The war and destruction in Ukraine has been heartbreaking to watch,” the organization said in a statement announcing the kit. “Since this war started, we have wanted to do something to show our support and try to help the people of Ukraine. Our Club speaks through our kits and it was clear that our best way to raise money for Ukrainian relief was through a unique kit. We were able to work with our designers and suppliers to quickly develop a kit that will have a small impact on the relief efforts.”

You can buy the kit online at the team’s store.

RELATED: In the 608: What’s new in 2022 for Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field

