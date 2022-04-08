ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Hope College prof to study virology in Paris on Fulbright award

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
HOLLAND — A Hope College professor will travel to Paris this fall to study infectious disease as part of the U.S. Department of State's prestigious Fulbright Scholar program.

Benjamin Kopek, an associate professor of biology, will spend the 2022-23 academic year conducting research on the immune response of fruit flies to viral infections at the Pasteur Institute, a private nonprofit foundation dedicated to infectious disease research.

“I’m really excited to go to the Pasteur Institute. Louis Pasteur was the father of microbiology,” said Kopek, an associate professor of biology. “I’ve read stories of other American scientists who have gone to Pasteur to pursue study of infectious disease, and I’m honored to have the opportunity. It’s really a dream come true for me.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kopek has aided college leadership with their response to the virus including helping with the wastewater testing program.

Kopek joined the Hope College biology faculty in 2014 and held a three-year Towsley Research Fellowship from Hope from 2017 to 2020. Kopek teaches Hope's Introductory Biology and of Virology courses.

“The overall objective of this research project is to improve human health by identifying the unique features of the insect immune system that allow insects to survive infection with a pathogenic human virus,” he said. “Understanding the relationship between virus infection and the insect immune system could allow one to control insect-to-human transmission of these pathogens.”

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program awards about 800 fellowships annually to academics and other professionals to teach and conduct research in more than 135 countries. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

