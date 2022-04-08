ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (4/8/22)

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CV38t_0f3VNpwT00

Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Caitlyn Smith, Koe Wetzel, Miranda Lambert, Pat Green, Dillon Carmichael, Wheeler Walker Jr. Orville Peck, Tanner Usrey with Graycie York, Arlo McKinley, Justin Moore with Heath Sanders, Logan Mize, Jillian Jacqueline, Ryan Bingham and more.

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

And if you’re a fan of the hit series Yellowstone, be sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist, complete with every single song from the series through Season 4.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Whiskey Myers Teases Potential New Music Coming This Week

Brace yourselves, Whiskey Myers fans, new music is coming. At least, we’re willing to bet that’s what’s happening. Yesterday, WM took to social media to tease something. They didn’t say what. The post featured a few photos of the guys having a good time working on Tornillo at Sonic Ranch and a caption that simply read “2 days.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Is Officially Writing Country Music

The Kayce Dutton music era is upon us. Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, AKA Kayce Dutton, is officially writing country music songs with some fantastic co-writers in Jessi Alexander and Ben Hayslip. Jessi posted a photo of the three of them after their writing session, saying that they’d just finished a song together… and I’ve never been more jealous of an Instagram photo in my life: “I was the lucky girl that got to make up a song today with these boys. Ben […] The post Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Is Officially Writing Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Green
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Ryan Bingham
Outsider.com

Willie Nelson Announces 2022 Tour With ZZ Top, Jason Isbell and Others

Summer 2022 is about to heat up. It’s going to be the season of country music tours and you’re going to want to add this one to your list. Icon Willie Nelson announced the comeback of his “Outlaw Family Tour” beginning at the end of June. He will be accompanied by several top artists, including Jason Isbell, ZZ Top and so many more.
MUSIC
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playlists#Whiskey Riff Channel
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Against The Wind” By The Highwaymen

Today for the Whiskey Riff Song of the Week, we have a cover from the Highwaymen of Bob Seger’s classic “Against the Wind.”. Of course, the Highwaymen is the country supergroup consisting of country music’s most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. They covered the song in 1985 for their first studio album, Highwayman.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

WHISKEY RIFF MADNESS 2022: Country Albums 2010 – Present

It’s that time of year again. March Madness is getting ready to kick off, and I’m just sitting back waiting for my bracket to be busted in the first round. But March Madness isn’t the only tournament going on. For Riff Madness this year, we decided to match up some of the best albums released since 2010, put them head to head, and see what comes out on top.
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Wednesday at Ruth Eckerd Hall: Six degrees of Beatles separation

Sometimes it seems like Todd Rundgren is always on the road, playing somewhere, doesn’t it?. The pop music wunderkind, even at 73, is indefatigable. He makes annual appearances at Ruth Eckerd Hall and its Capitol Theatre, and they always sell well (the most recent, back in October, was two nights in length) and there’s always news on the rock ‘n’ roll telegraph about another Rundgren “theme” tour (performing one of his albums in its entirety) or about him holding down the anchor spot with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

Beck followed up his tour de SXSW with an intimate solo acoustic gig Monday at the 400-capacity Nashville club The Basement East. Nashville man about town Jack White was there to introduce Beck — or, rather, to impersonate him, sort of. In video posted to the Third Man Records...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”
MUSIC
SFGate

Joni Mitchell Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel Leading Into MusiCares Honor

Joni Mitchell will be getting her own SiriusXM channel, starting today, pegged to her upcoming pre-Grammys MusiCares honor as that org’s person of the year. The time-limited Mitchell channel will be on the service in different time frames in its app and satellite iterations. It starts earlier on the SiriusX app, premiering today and running for about a month, through April 14. On the SiriusXM satellite service, it’ll be up for a shorter time — a week — bowing on Channel 105 on March 30 and wrapping up seven days later on April 5.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Ryan Bingham On Truth & Honesty In Songwriting: “How Do You Expect Them To Believe What You’re Saying?”

When it comes to writing country songs, authenticity is the name of the game. If you flip on the radio these days, you probably wouldn’t know it, but listen to a Tyler Childers, a Zach Bryan, a Charles Wesley Godwin… the kind artists that are regarded as some of the best in the business, and you’ll quickly realize that telling the truth matters. It matters A LOT.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Officially Get Married (Pics)

People reports that Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera officially got married today at a ceremony in Palm Springs, California. The two spoke with People about the wedding and how it all came together. Here are highlights:. Cabrera on the non-traditional wedding: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

119K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy