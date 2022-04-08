Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (4/8/22)

Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Caitlyn Smith, Koe Wetzel, Miranda Lambert, Pat Green, Dillon Carmichael, Wheeler Walker Jr. Orville Peck, Tanner Usrey with Graycie York, Arlo McKinley, Justin Moore with Heath Sanders, Logan Mize, Jillian Jacqueline, Ryan Bingham and more.

