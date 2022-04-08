ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

Restaurant patrons trapped by floodwaters in New Jersey

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article300 diners were trapped inside a New Jersey restaurant after...

www.today.com

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
News 12

New Jersey dries out from major flooding around the state

Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
LODI, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Passaic, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Heavy Rain#Diners
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Spring Snowstorm Could Be On The Way For New York State

It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy