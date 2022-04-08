Restaurant patrons trapped by floodwaters in New Jersey

What makes a Jersey town "cool?" For example, Old Barney in Barnegat Light. How about history? Asbury Park has a lot of that. Perhaps it's the charm. I think of Cape May when that word is used. Lifestyle website The Discoverer went state by state and identified the "coolest" town...
When Lent began, we started thinking about the popular local spots to get the freshest caught fish? I am talking about going from the dock to the plate in a day fresh. What is Your Go-To Place in South Jersey for the Freshest Fish?. I asked this question one morning...
We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
There were nine newborn puppies found in deplorable conditions when a good samaritan found them discarded among garbage in Farmingdale, Monmouth County this week. Several Manchester Township Police Officers saved the life of a man from Bayville who was responding as a tow truck driver to an accident and collapsed on the roadway.
A hardcore criminal trio from Newark who’d stolen $70,000 worth of designer attire from a Manhattan boutique rammed an NYPD cruiser during an attempted getaway, authorities said. Video posted on TikTok shows several NYPD officers slamming the Dodge Charger with batons while seizing all three just outside the Holland...
A popular diner has permanently closed its doors after 21 years in the Lehigh Valley. Nick's Diner on Tilghman Street in Allentown made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday, March 10. "We are sad to announce that our business will be closing on 3/13/2022, but we are happy to...
A mayor from the Jersey Shore has been charged with official misconduct and theft for pocketing parking meter money and selling borough furniture, authorities said.Authorities did not detail the value of the cash and other proceeds allegedly stolen by Paul Kennedy, 66, who serves as the mayor of Oc…
The man shot dead Tuesday evening in Trenton was identified Wednesday as Albert L. Barnes, who lived on the street where police found him. The investigation into Barnes’ killing was ongoing with no arrests, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was 46 years old. The office said...
A family-owned eatery with multiple locations was voted Long Island's best kosher restaurant, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island. Ben's Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers was voted the best kosher restaurant by Long Islanders in 2022, the website announced. The owners operate Nassau County locations in Carle Place, Greenvale,...
Mangia! “Eat Up” that’s a good way to start this article because we are talking about a favorite in the world of Italian cooking, chicken parmigiana. Better known as “chicken parm” it is a favorite of many, including myself. I really enjoy good chicken parm...
Voted the best pizza in the country by Barstool Sports, this Connecticut pizza legend has just announced another new location. Recently we told you about Sally's Apizza being voted the "Best in the Country" by Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports. Now here's some more good news about Sally's Apizza. Sally’s...
On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
It's finally spring, as in, the official start of spring. For anyone in the northeast and New York State, it's been a downright brutal start to 2022 in terms of the weather. It's hard to recall a winter in recent memory that was that cold and that snowy. January and February in particular.
A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
Bruce Willis has reportedly been preparing for his health issues for quite a while now. According to Page Six, his efforts went beyond taking as much acting work as possible, selling close to $65 million worth of properties in the years before his diagnosis announcement. According to Page Six, Willis'...
The 25-year-old Morris County woman killed in Tuesday morning’s tractor-trailer crash was a legal assistant and beloved TikTok singer whose final message came in the form of a touching gospel hymn.Jen Gorgas, of Netcong, was pronounced dead after colliding with the tractor-trailer as it was exiting…
As the weather warms, officials in Union County are telling their residents to again examine tree trunks, patio furniture, vehicles, and any other stationary surfaces for the muddy-looking egg masses of the spotted lanternfly, and scrape them into oblivion. There is no other cohesive, statewide strategy to cut down on...
A grand prize Cash4Life lottery ticket worth $1,000 a day for life was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Middlesex County. The lucky ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Amboy Avenue in Edison, New Jersey Lottery officials said Thursday. Wednesday’s winning...
Comments / 2