DHL cargo plane slides off runway, then breaks in half

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...

ECONOMY ・ 27 DAYS AGO