DHL cargo plane slides off runway, then breaks in half

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA DHL cargo plane split in two after landing at an airport...

Plane overshoots runway in Hurricane

ST. GEORGE (ABC4) – On the evening of March 18, a Piper PA-32 plane that was traveling from West Valley to Southern Utah overshot the runway while attempting to land at General Dick Stout Field in Hurricane. St. George News noted that the pilot, a 48-year-old man, likely did not have enough room to brake […]
Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
Norwegian cruise ship with thousands of passengers onboard runs aground in Dominican Republic

Strong winds have caused a large cruise ship with thousands of passengers on board to run aground off the Dominican Republic.The 326-metre-long Norwegian Escape was heading out to sea when the incident occurred on Tuesday.A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said the Norwegian Escape "made contact with the channel bed as it was departing Puerto Plata".Passengers said they heard a “loud thud” and some said they felt the ship listing to one side.No passengers or crew were injured.It took seven hours to free the ship. After an initial attempt using tugboats failed, a decision was made to wait for...
Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
Flight Attendant Explains What Happens if Someone Dies Mid-Flight

So what happens if someone dies while in mid-flight?. A flight attendant was recently on a podcast and she explained what happens if someone passes away while on a flight. Much to my surprise, she says that if someone passes away while on a flight, they keep the deceased person in their assigned seat and recline them.
Video shows rented Tesla fly through the air before crashing into parked cars

LOS ANGELES – Video of a rented Tesla flying through the air in Los Angeles is being called a dangerous airborne stunt — but it wasn’t part of a Hollywood movie. The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who was behind the wheel after that driver crashed the vehicle into two parked cars over the weekend.
Terrifying footage shows China Eastern plane nosediving before crash

A doomed China Eastern Boeing 737 airplanetook a serious nosedive before it crashed into the mountains, new video footage showed. Driving the news: Local media in China shared footage of the airplane nosediving into the ground outside of the city of Wuzhou. Yahoo! News and Newsweek shared the footage as well.
