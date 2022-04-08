Lady Gaga dog walker shooting suspect mistakenly set free

Ryan Fischer - the dog walker formerly employed by Oscar-winning songwriter Lady Gaga - testified about fighting for his life before an LA County Grand Jury back on October 26, and the transcript was just unsealed. The 41-year-old Ohio native was shot through the lung on February 24, 2021 when...
DETROIT – Murder charges have been filed against a 19-year-old suspect in what police have called a mistaken-identity shooting, officials announced today. Wayne County Prosecutory Kym Worthy has charged Marion Johnson, 19, of Detroit, in connection with the fatal shooting of Ciera Wells, 20, of Detroit. Johnson is charged...
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a man at a Lady’s Island grocery store. The man was shot and injured at a Food Lion Friday night around 8:20, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The man was taken to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. The suspect […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a store owner shot an armed robbery suspect in Kingsessing. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Chester Avenue.
Investigators say a man attempted to rob a Chinese takeout restaurant.
They say the owner shot the 25-year-old suspect in the elbow.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
Police investigating Madeleine McCann's disappearance case have trumpeted their prime suspect for months, almost convinced they had the culprit and just needed evidence. Christian B currently sits behind bars for drug offenses and other charges connected to the rape of a 72-year-old woman, and he is the favorite of authorities still looking into the disappearance.
The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
A 2-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister at a Pennsylvania gas station Tuesday, authorities said. The children were in a car parked at a gas pump in Chester, south of Philadelphia, Chester police said in a statement. The toddler had been handling the weapon, the police department said. It...
A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner, who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owns, the official said Monday. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son Friday when he went looking for...
The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
