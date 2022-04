PARKESBURG, PA — Mascot Books announces the release of Suzie and the Icky, Yucky, Smelly Quest for a Kitten written by Jacqui Maxwell, with illustrations by Nidhom. Suzie’s birthday is coming up and she knows just what she wants: a kitten! Suzie is tired of playing with the cats around her neighborhood—she wants one of her own to spoil and love! But pets are a big responsibility, and Suzie’s parents issue an ultimatum: she must take out the icky, yucky, smelly garbage until her eighth birthday rolls around. Is Suzie up for the challenge?

