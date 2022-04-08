ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Water Conservation Month: UF/IFAS Expert Explains Why Saving Water Matters

By Staff Report
ospreyobserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Water Conservation Month. A typically dry month in Florida, April is also when consumer water use is highest in the state. Science tells us that residents often use more water than needed in home landscapes, though using Florida native plants and following Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles can help. In a...

www.ospreyobserver.com

