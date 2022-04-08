Montgomery's own Lady K hopes American Idol fans will listen, vote as she takes stage in Hawaii

American Idol airs Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC

This weekend, the "K" in Lady K's name stands for Kahuna, and she's hoping to be a big one with voters come Monday's Hawaii episode of American Idol at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

"People are going to be taking an extra step to keep me in something that I'm excited about being on," said Kezia "Lady K" Istonia, a Montgomery native and Tuskegee resident.

Lady K has been stepping up on social media, getting her fans prepped and registered online for when American Idol voting begins in three ways: the American Idol app, texting and on abc.com. With 10 votes allowed per person on each method, a single fan could award Lady K up to 30 votes this weekend. She'd love to multiply that by the millions who'll be tuned in.

"From when you see me until the next morning, that's when the polls are going to be open," Lady K said.

Episodes from Ko Olina, Hawaii, air Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC. According to the network, they'll feature season 10 Idol alum Jimmie Allen and pop star Bebe Rexha, who will mentor Idol hopefuls as they try to advance. Four won't make it into the Top 20.

Along with her voice, Lady K hopes to draw in new fans by showing who she is inside.

"Once they know you, know your heart and what kind of person that you are, it helps them favor your performances," she said. "I want to captivate them with who I am."

Who is she? Along with being a performing and recording artist in the Montgomery area, Lady K is also an object lesson in the ability to endure though poverty, homelessness, and tragic loss. The story of her life has been gradually unfolding on Idol.

The Hawaii trip was a dream come true, since Lady K had always wanted visit someplace Disney. She'd even planned to go to one of the parks for her 25th birthday, but things didn't work out.

"To be rewarded with that later through my music, that was like a huge blessing," Lady K said. "It was worth the wait."

Waiting and being rewarded for it is something Lady K is having to get used to.

On her audition episode, she was the last to perform. In Hollywood Week, she and Idol viewers had to settle for glimpses of her in the first two episodes.

In the Showstopper round, the final episode of Hollywood Week, Lady K sang Etta James' hit "I'd Rather Go Blind." Then she and all of the remaining contestants were gradually brought in front of celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to learn if the'd done enough to earn a spot in the top 24. A lot of extremely talented people were cut that day. As the number of available spots in the 24 dwindled, Lady K was among the last to be seen.

"It was very intense, waiting and seeing everybody go home before me, who I just knew was good enough," Lady K said. "In my mind, I'm like, no way they're going home. And then I'd see them go home, and I'm like, yeah, I'm right behind them."

But she wasn't.

What made making it into the top 24 even a little more special was that Richie, a Tuskegee native and singing legend, personally delivered the good news to her. Over this competition, they've bonded over the city.

"I feel like he definitely can relate to what it's like, coming from somewhere that's super small. Tuskegee doesn't really have anything that just capitalizes on music," Lady K said. "To be able to come from that and rise to the occasion is amazing."

Alabama is also represented well in the top 24 by a couple of others: Cadence Baker of Muscle Shoals and Tristen Gressett of Pell City.

The rest of the 24 are Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Nicolina Bozzo, Emyrson Flora, Katyrah Love, Fritz Hager, Jacob Moran, Allegra Miles, Cameron Whitcomb, Ava Maybee, Sir Blayke, Eli Rowe, Mike Parker, Christian Guardino, Noah Thompson, Huntergirl, Danielle Fine, Sage, Kenedi Anderson, Scarlet Ayliz and Dan Marshall.

"I am like really close with Katyrah Love," said Lady K, who admitted she was also a little shy around many of her competitors.

But you can't see any shyness when she's on the stage. Lady K said she's noticed small growth and comfort in herself with each Idol performance.

"I try to paint a picture with and tell a story with each performance," Lady K said. "It's not about what songs I want to do. To me, it's all about what songs I need to do."

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.