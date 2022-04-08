ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts to stop housing inmates at notorious prison

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

WALPOLE, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Correction, citing falling incarceration rates and enormous maintenance costs, plans to stop housing inmates at one of its oldest and most notorious prisons.

The department said in a statement Thursday that housing operations at the maximum security MCI-Cedar Junction prison in Walpole will be phased out in three stages over two years.

The agency says the state currently has its lowest prison population in 35 years, in part due to criminal justice reform.

There are about 525 inmates currently at Cedar Junction.

The prison, which opened in 1955, needs about $30 million in necessary infrastructure repairs.

