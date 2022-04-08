ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

5 displaced by fire in SF’s Castro

By Bay City News
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Five people were displaced by a 3-alarm fire Friday morning in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 5:40 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Noe Street. The fire reached three alarms by 6:12 a.m. and spread to a nearby home, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

More than 100 firefighters were called to fight the blaze. The fire was extinguished, but the scene is still active with overhaul operations and there are road closures in the area of 100-200 Noe Street, fire officials said about 8:20 a.m. on social media.

About 40 to 50 people displaced by Ashbury fire

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. The cause is under investigation, fire officials said.

