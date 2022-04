Only 1 in 3 patients are diagnosed with broken bones in the back due to osteoporosis. One reason is that medical staff find it difficult to know who should have a back X-ray. To help address this important diagnostic care gap, academics at the University of Bristol have developed an online clinical checklist called Vfrac, to assist medical staff spot vertebral fractures that might otherwise have been missed.

