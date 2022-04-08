Here’s How to Watch MLB Games For Free, So You Don’t Miss the Yankees Vs. the Sox—& More

Click here to read the full article.

After a major lockout, it’s official: baseball is finally back, baby! Now that the season is upon us, we’re diving into how to watch MLB games online below—including how to watch MLB games for free, for all you cable-cutters out there!

The 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) season was originally scheduled to begin on March 31, but kicked off officially on April 7. The delayed start came after a lockout, which started in December 2021, after the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the MLB Players Association reached its expiration. It wasn’t until nearly 100 days after the lockout commenced that the MLB and the MLBPA reached a deal on a new five-year CBA, which set the terms for a universal designated hitter and an expansion to a 12-team postseason.

While the lockout left players and fans of the sport in limbo for long enough, the wait is finally over—and now, we’re sharing everything there is to know about watching MLB games online for the rest of the season. Keep on reading ahead for some tips and tricks.

How to buy MLB tickets

If you’re looking for last-minute tickets to a ball game that’s already sold out on MLB.com , your next best bet is to check out a ticket resale site. Long gone are the days of shoddy ticket resales—sites like StubHub.com and VividSeats.com offer legitimate resale tickets on the low. StubHub.com is the official ticket resale partner of the MLB and offers a rewards program, which can help you save big on future ticket purchases. VividSeats.com, meanwhile, offers competitive pricing in comparison to other ticket resale sites, so it’s always worth taking a look.

How to watch MLB games online

MLB Games air across several networks throughout the season, including Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN and MLB Network. For games airing on ESPN, you can watch those MLB Games online with ESPN Plus , which costs $6.99 per month . Meanwhile, games airing on local channels like Fox and TBS will be available to stream with services like Fubo TV , Hulu+ With Live TV and Sling . Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month , while Fubo TV will run you $64.99 per month . Sling comes in as the cheapest option of the bunch with two plans to choose from: Sling Blue and Sling Orange , both of which cost $35 per month. For a limited time, the streamer is also offering a deal for 50 percent off your first month, making it the best deal for streaming MLB games on select local networks like TBS online.

If you don’t live in the television broadcast market of your favorite team—or you want to have all the action at your fingertips—your best bet to watch MLB Games online will be with MLB.TV on Amazon Prime . The service, which allows subscribers to watch every game from every team throughout the season, is $24.99 a month for the All-Team Pass or $119.99 a year for the Single Team Pass for existing Prime Video users.

How to watch MLB games for free

So how can one watch MLB games online for free? MLB games are airing across Fox, FS1, TBS, ESPN and MLB Network, so we’ve included some tips and tricks ahead to stream these networks and watch MLB games at no cost. Pro tip: Simply combine the free trial offers below to catch more games throughout the MLB season. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel your subscription before you’re charged so you can watch MLB games online for free in their entirety.

MLB.TV’s free trial is a great option to watch MLB games online for free. The service, which normally costs $24.99 a month for the All-Team Pass or $119.99 a year for a Single Team Pass, allows users to stream all regular season MLB games that aren’t subject to any regional, national or other kinds of blackouts. Currently, MLB.TV is offering a seven-day free trial which you can cancel at any time. To sign up for MLB.TV’s free trial, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime Video user first. The service, which normally costs $14.99 per month with Prime, is also available to try for free with a 30-day free trial.

Another way to watch MLB games online for free is with Fubo TV’s seven-day free trial . Fubo offers more than 100 channels, including FOX to watch every game of MLB games online for free . The service costs $65 per month after your free trial ends, so be sure to remember to cancel your trial before it expires if you decide not to stick with it.

