Canine Companions DogFest This Weekend

Canine Companions annual DogFest fundraising event is Saturday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach from Noon - 4 PM.

DogFest was launch nationally 9 years ago to engage communities, to not only raise money, but to also educate the public about Canine Companions.

Since the first DogFest, this event raised more than $500,000.

It costs the organization more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, place and provide a lifetime of follow up support for the dogs and clients.

Donations allow Canine Companions to offer the expertly trained service dogs & support to people with disabilities - FREE OF CHARGE!

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh has been an emcee for years. Due to his support, promoting the event Canine Companions gave him the opportunity to name a puppy on behalf of Action News Jax.

Meet Doppler! A 5 month old Black Lab and Golden Retriever Cross! He is not only an honorary member of The First Alert Weather Team, but a service dog in training.

RJ DeBee’s family is raising Doppler.

“We didn’t know we were going to get a celebrity puppy when we signed up a second time we are certainly excited to have Doppler in our house,” DeBee said.

Service dogs aren’t just born, but raised by puppy raisers. Many times they get asked how they can let them go during the process.

DeBee told Action News Jax, “It teaches our kids a lot of responsibility and dedication. Although it is difficult to give them away and let them go, whenever you go to an event and see where these dogs are going and how they are being utilized it makes you feel very grateful of the things that you have and excited to be a part of such a great organization.”

Suzi Brown is a recipient of a service dog from Canine Companions.

“When you are hearing impaired, you’re afraid people are going to make fun of you if you don’t hear things correctly or you don’t hear them at all. Jeff has allowed me to enter the social arena again with some confidence and he’s a real conversation piece,” Brown said.

You can donate to Team Doppler and his training by clicking here.

©2022 Cox Media Group