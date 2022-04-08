ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Canine Companions DogFest This Weekend

By Alyssa Pejic, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohzvi_0f3VG7Nd00

Canine Companions annual DogFest fundraising event is Saturday at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach from Noon - 4 PM.

DogFest was launch nationally 9 years ago to engage communities, to not only raise money, but to also educate the public about Canine Companions.

Since the first DogFest, this event raised more than $500,000.

It costs the organization more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, place and provide a lifetime of follow up support for the dogs and clients.

Donations allow Canine Companions to offer the expertly trained service dogs & support to people with disabilities - FREE OF CHARGE!

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh has been an emcee for years. Due to his support, promoting the event Canine Companions gave him the opportunity to name a puppy on behalf of Action News Jax.

Meet Doppler! A 5 month old Black Lab and Golden Retriever Cross! He is not only an honorary member of The First Alert Weather Team, but a service dog in training.

RJ DeBee’s family is raising Doppler.

“We didn’t know we were going to get a celebrity puppy when we signed up a second time we are certainly excited to have Doppler in our house,” DeBee said.

Service dogs aren’t just born, but raised by puppy raisers. Many times they get asked how they can let them go during the process.

DeBee told Action News Jax, “It teaches our kids a lot of responsibility and dedication. Although it is difficult to give them away and let them go, whenever you go to an event and see where these dogs are going and how they are being utilized it makes you feel very grateful of the things that you have and excited to be a part of such a great organization.”

Suzi Brown is a recipient of a service dog from Canine Companions.

“When you are hearing impaired, you’re afraid people are going to make fun of you if you don’t hear things correctly or you don’t hear them at all. Jeff has allowed me to enter the social arena again with some confidence and he’s a real conversation piece,” Brown said.

You can donate to Team Doppler and his training by clicking here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Cute Canine Contests Head for the Beach

Pups? They famously pant, and snarfle, and snooze, and gnaw, and they really, really love to snack. But our sweet four-footed friends are also well-known for their adorable ability to spring, too. They spring for a toy, spring for a suddenly vacant couch cushion, and spring into their arms when we call them (well, if they're not busy snacking, or gnawing on a favorite plaything, of course).
LONG BEACH, CA
WSYX ABC6

National Puppy Day: Canine Companions to livestream pups all day long

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is National Puppy Day and Canine Companions is celebrating all day long!. The nonprofit service dog industry will have a live puppy cam available that will feature five-week-old future service dogs. For one day only, those interested can watch the litter of puppies as...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOKV

Chicago zoo mourns death of Ricko the rhino

CHICAGO — Ricko, a 25-year-old male eastern black rhinoceros, died Friday at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo, officials said. The rhinoceros has been at the zoo since arriving in 2009 from a zoo in Birmingham, Alabama, WLS-TV reported. “It is with deep sadness that we share the loss of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Pets & Animals
pethelpful.com

What Is a Sploot and Why Do Dogs and Cats Do It?

Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
PETS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy