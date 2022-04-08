Ron DeSantis Signs Veteran Suicide Prevention Bill From Danny Burgess, Ben Diamond

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill from state Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, and state Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, to “establish a pilot program directing the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs to offer each county and city veteran service officer specialized training and certification in preventing veteran suicide” into law.

According to Diamond’s office, the new law allows “veteran service officers (VSOs) participating in the program will receive training to provide emergency crisis counseling for veterans experiencing an emotional or mental health crisis.”

The legislators weighed in on the bill when they championed it back in January.

“The statistics tell a devastating story; our heroes need help,” said Burgess who served as the executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs. “Fortunately, Florida has committed to protecting those who protected us. Our veteran service officers are on the frontlines every day as the first point of contact for veterans in crisis. This pilot program provides additional specialized training for our VSOs with an emphasis on suicide prevention.”

“The epidemic of veteran suicide is both unacceptable and preventable. More than 1.5 million veterans call Florida home, and we owe them a debt of gratitude we can never fully repay,” said Diamond. “We have a responsibility to honor their service with the support they need to thrive. The Veteran Suicide Prevention Pilot Program will strengthen state and local efforts to improve veterans’ access to quality mental health care and end the veteran suicide epidemic.”

Diamond’s office offered some insights on how veteran suicide impacts the Sunshine State.

“Each year more than 500 veterans in Florida take their own lives. Despite a federal report suggesting a decrease in veteran suicides in 2019, the Veteran Crisis Line, a national 24/7 suicide prevention hotline, has reported a significant increase in calls, online chats, and texts since 2020. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay has also reported an increase in crisis and suicide prevention calls.,” Diamond‘s office noted.

Diamond weighed in after DeSantis signed it into law on Wednesday.

‭”‬At every level of government,‭ ‬we have a moral obligation to provide the best quality care to our veterans.‭ ‬The Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program will increase local mental health care resources available for the brave men and women who answered the call to serve our nation.‭ ‬I am grateful to Senate Sponsor Senator Danny Burgess and my House co-sponsor Representative David Smith for working alongside me to pass this important legislation into law,‭ ‬which will save lives and help‭ ‬end the epidemic of veteran suicide.‭”